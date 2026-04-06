Rugby Premier League 2026: A New Era for Indian Rugby
Rugby India announces the Rugby Premier League's return for its second edition, to be held at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium from June 16-28, 2026. The move aims to boost rugby's growth in India, featuring both Indian and international players, and highlights Hyderabad's role as a burgeoning sports hub.
- Country:
- India
The Rugby Premier League (RPL) is set to make its much-anticipated return, with the national governing body, Rugby India, announcing the second edition at Hyderabad's Gachibowli Stadium, scheduled from June 16 to June 28, 2026. Following its successful inaugural run in Mumbai, this edition continues in the dynamic Rugby 7s format, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing the sport's status on both a national and international stage.
This year, the league will again feature six franchises, combining top-tier Indian and international talent while offering fans an action-packed viewing experience. Hyderabad's selection as host city underscores GMR Sports' strategic plans, particularly after their recent MoU with the Telangana Government aimed at developing a Satellite Sports City in Bharat Future City, emphasizing sports infrastructure and athlete progression.
Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary of Telangana, expressed his enthusiasm, noting how Hyderabad is emerging as a premier global sports destination, supported by Telangana's policy initiatives. President of Rugby India, Rahul Bose, highlighted the league's commitment to continuous improvement, aiming to provide unparalleled experiences for fans, sponsors, and players. Amidst this, GMR Sports CEO Satyam Trivedi lauded Hyderabad's top-notch facilities and passionate sports culture, reinforcing the city's vital role in the league's future vision.
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