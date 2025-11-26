Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kamla Pasand Family Amid Allegations of Marital Discord

Deepti Chaurasia, the daughter-in-law of Kamla Pasand pan masala's owner, allegedly died by suicide in South Delhi. Disputes were cited in a recovered note, although the family's lawyer denies such claims. Investigations continue as both families prepare for a joint cremation to honor her memory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber incident that has cast a shadow over the Kamla Pasand family, Deepti Chaurasia, daughter-in-law of the pan masala company owner, allegedly took her own life at her South Delhi home. Police reports and a recovered note cite ongoing marital discord as a factor in her tragic death.

The victim, married since 2010 and mother of two, was found by her husband, who witnessed the scene and notified authorities. Despite being rushed to Safdarjung hospital, Chaurasia was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family lawyer, Rajender Singh, refutes media allegations of domestic conflict as the reason behind the death, labeling them as baseless. Authorities continue to investigate as both families agree to conduct a respectful joint cremation ceremony.

