Left Menu

MNRE Pressures CERC to Review Renewable Regulations Amid Investment Woes

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has urged the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to revisit its draft regulation for renewable energy projects, fearing it might deter investments. India aims to achieve a renewable energy target of 500 GW by 2030, necessitating significant annual capacity additions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:28 IST
MNRE Pressures CERC to Review Renewable Regulations Amid Investment Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expressed concerns over proposed regulatory changes for renewable energy projects. It has requested the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to reassess the draft regulation that could potentially discourage sectoral investments, according to reliable sources.

In September, CERC proposed a well-crafted framework to guide clean energy producers in managing the Deviation Settlement Mechanism, slated for action by April 2026. The goal is to close the gap between anticipated supply and real generation.

This review holds national importance as India races against time to accomplish its green energy milestone of 500 GW by 2030. With a current capacity of 250 GW, including solar, wind, hydro, and biomass, the country has a steep hill to climb in the coming years.

TRENDING

1
India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
2
Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

 Global
3
Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

 India
4
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025