MNRE Pressures CERC to Review Renewable Regulations Amid Investment Woes

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has expressed concerns over proposed regulatory changes for renewable energy projects. It has requested the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to reassess the draft regulation that could potentially discourage sectoral investments, according to reliable sources.

In September, CERC proposed a well-crafted framework to guide clean energy producers in managing the Deviation Settlement Mechanism, slated for action by April 2026. The goal is to close the gap between anticipated supply and real generation.

This review holds national importance as India races against time to accomplish its green energy milestone of 500 GW by 2030. With a current capacity of 250 GW, including solar, wind, hydro, and biomass, the country has a steep hill to climb in the coming years.