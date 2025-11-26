Heroic Rescue: Woman Saves Family from Submerged Car

A dramatic rescue unfolded on the Banswara-Dungarpur highway when Surta, a 35-year-old local woman, leaped into a water-filled pit to save a family trapped inside their sinking car.

Surta, along with her daughter and a neighbor, sprang into action upon hearing the accident, managing to rescue a government school teacher, his wife, and their infant son from drowning.

The rescue highlighted a contrast in human behavior as several bystanders chose to film the incident instead of assisting, while authorities later arrived to take the injured family to the hospital.

