Heroic Rescue: Woman Saves Family from Submerged Car

A 35-year-old woman, Surta, heroically rescued a government school teacher and his family after their car plunged into a water-filled pit on the Banswara-Dungarpur highway. With assistance from her daughter and a neighbor, the family was saved, despite onlookers choosing to record the event rather than help.

  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic rescue unfolded on the Banswara-Dungarpur highway when Surta, a 35-year-old local woman, leaped into a water-filled pit to save a family trapped inside their sinking car.

Surta, along with her daughter and a neighbor, sprang into action upon hearing the accident, managing to rescue a government school teacher, his wife, and their infant son from drowning.

The rescue highlighted a contrast in human behavior as several bystanders chose to film the incident instead of assisting, while authorities later arrived to take the injured family to the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

