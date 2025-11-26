Left Menu

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Bank of Baroda has sanctioned Rs 5,636 crore in agriculture loans during a special outreach event. Engineers India will oversee the Dangote Group's Nigerian refinery expansion. Meanwhile, Kotak Private Banking has launched a new luxury price index in partnership with Ernst & Young LLP to track movements across 12 categories.

In a strategic move, the state-run Bank of Baroda declared that it had sanctioned Rs 5,636 crore in agriculture loans as part of its outreach initiative concluded recently. The 'Baroda Kisan Pakhwada' engaged over 3.65 lakh farmers, signaling a significant boost in agricultural finance.

Furthermore, Engineers India announced a new contract as the project management consultant for the Dangote Group's ambitious refinery expansion in Nigeria. This expansion aims to increase the refinery's capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day from the existing 650,000 barrels, promoting the production of Euro-V quality fuels.

Adding to the financial dynamism, Kotak Private Banking introduced an index tracking price movements in luxury products and experiences across 12 categories. The index, developed in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP, reflects a growing interest in the luxury market.

