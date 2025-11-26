Left Menu

Strengthening Tides: Indian Naval Ships Visit Colombo

Three Indian naval ships visited Colombo, Sri Lanka, to boost naval engagement and mutual cooperation between the two nations. The visit involved ceremonial welcomes, discussions on maritime initiatives, and a friendly volleyball match to reinforce camaraderie and collaboration between the Indian and Sri Lankan navies.

Updated: 26-11-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:58 IST
In a move that underscores the deepening ties between India and Sri Lanka, three Indian naval ships made a significant port call at Colombo. The visit, spanning from November 22 to 25, was aimed at fortifying naval cooperation and friendship between the two nations, officials declared on Wednesday.

The ships, identified as Landing Craft Utility (LCU) platforms LCU 51, LCU 54, and LCU 57, were part of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. This visit follows their recent participation in a tri-service exercise at Porbandar, showcasing the robust operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

During their stay, the naval delegations engaged in key discussions focusing on interoperability and future collaborative maritime initiatives. The visit also featured a friendly volleyball match, symbolizing the camaraderie and goodwill shared between the navies of India and Sri Lanka, enhancing their longstanding tradition of cooperation.

