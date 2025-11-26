Rachel Reeves Unveils Bold Budget with Tax Overhauls

British finance minister Rachel Reeves made headlines on Wednesday as she presented her latest budget to parliament, focusing on a series of tax reforms. These changes are set to impact a broad spectrum of the UK population, including workers, pension savers, and investors, in a strategic move to meet borrowing targets.

The budget announcement, initially overshadowed by an accidental early leak by the Office for Budget Responsibility, outlined several key financial changes. Among them, a freeze on income tax thresholds till 2031 aims to generate an additional £7.6 billion annually by 2029. Furthermore, a new council tax surcharge for high-value properties in England is expected to raise significant revenue.

Other notable reforms include the abolishment of the two-child welfare cap, the introduction of mileage-based charges for electric vehicles, adjustments to dividend tax rates, and alterations in commercial property taxes. Each of these measures reflects Reeves' commitment to a fiscally robust future for Britain.

