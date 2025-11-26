Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Three Decades

At least 36 lives were lost and 279 remain unaccounted for as Hong Kong witnesses its deadliest fire in three decades. The catastrophic blaze tore through high-rise residential towers wrapped with flammable bamboo scaffolding in Tai Po, according to authorities.

The fire raged for over 10 hours, engulfing the 32-storey structures while rescue teams faced challenges accessing the upper floors due to the intense heat. The city's leader, John Lee, confirmed that a firefighter perished among the victims and 29 people were hospitalized.

As Hong Kong faces an upcoming legislative election, the incident may intensify public dissent over housing conditions and safety. President Xi Jinping urged comprehensive efforts to contain the fire, while Hong Kong announced road closures and school shutdowns in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)