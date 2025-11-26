Left Menu

Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Three Decades

A devastating fire in Tai Po, Hong Kong, claimed at least 36 lives and left 279 missing in the city's worst blaze in 30 years. The inferno swept through residential towers enveloped in bamboo scaffolding. Rescue operations faced hurdles due to extreme heat and outdated construction materials.

26-11-2025
Tragedy in Tai Po: Hong Kong's Deadliest Fire in Three Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 36 lives were lost and 279 remain unaccounted for as Hong Kong witnesses its deadliest fire in three decades. The catastrophic blaze tore through high-rise residential towers wrapped with flammable bamboo scaffolding in Tai Po, according to authorities.

The fire raged for over 10 hours, engulfing the 32-storey structures while rescue teams faced challenges accessing the upper floors due to the intense heat. The city's leader, John Lee, confirmed that a firefighter perished among the victims and 29 people were hospitalized.

As Hong Kong faces an upcoming legislative election, the incident may intensify public dissent over housing conditions and safety. President Xi Jinping urged comprehensive efforts to contain the fire, while Hong Kong announced road closures and school shutdowns in the affected area.



