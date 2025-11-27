Left Menu

Nigeria Declares Nationwide Security Emergency Amid Rising Violence

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a nationwide security emergency, directing the army and police to recruit thousands to combat armed violence. The move included deploying forest guards and repurposing VIP guards, as well as urging legislative changes for state police forces to better address violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 27-11-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 01:55 IST
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

In response to escalating violence, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency, mandating a significant increase in army and police recruitment. The President outlined plans to bolster security forces by an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total strength to 50,000.

Tinubu's strategy includes using National Youth Service Corps camps as training grounds and redeploying guards from VIP duties to conflict zones, following specialized training. The Department of State Services has also been empowered to deploy trained forest guards to root out armed groups in remote areas.

Amidst recent attacks across various states, Tinubu expressed admiration for security forces who have successfully rescued hostages. Highlighting the ongoing threat from insurgents and bandits, he called on lawmakers to consider legal reforms for state-level police forces and urged religious and community groups to enhance their security measures during events.

