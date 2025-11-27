Left Menu

Australia's Environmental Overhaul: Greens Strike Deal with Labor

Australia is set to revamp its environmental laws after the Greens agreed to back the Labor government's legislation. This agreement will expedite decision-making for projects while enhancing environmental protections, including establishing an independent Environment Protection Agency and increasing penalties for breaches.

Australia is on the brink of a significant transformation in its environmental legislation following the Greens' decision to support the center-left Labor Government's initiatives, according to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The proposed changes aim to expedite decision-making on essential projects, such as critical minerals and renewable energy, while reinforcing environmental safeguards. Albanese claimed the reforms would herald better outcomes for both the environment and businesses by enhancing certainty and minimizing delays.

A pivotal part of the reforms includes the establishment of an independent national Environment Protection Agency to bolster oversight and enforcement, alongside a A$300 million forestry fund. During negotiations, the Greens secured crucial amendments including stronger forest safeguards and restrictions on coal and gas projects, despite expressing that the bill still falls short of addressing the climate crisis.

