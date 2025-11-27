Left Menu

Australia's Landmark Environment Law Overhaul: A Green-Labor Victory

Australia is set to reform its environment laws after the Greens backed Labor's legislation, excluding fast-tracked approvals for coal and gas projects. The reform establishes a national Environment Protection Agency and a $300 million forestry growth fund, while increasing penalties for major breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:47 IST
Australia is on the cusp of a significant transformation in its environmental legislation with the Greens party agreeing to support the Labor government's reform plans. This move signifies the end of lengthy negotiations and marks a critical step in addressing the country's ecological challenges.

The agreement excludes fast-track approvals for coal and gas projects, ensuring these undergo rigorous scrutiny. An independent national Environment Protection Agency will be created to enhance oversight, starting July next year. The reforms also introduce a $300 million forestry growth fund and stricter penalties for environmental violations, reflecting the government's commitment to stronger ecological governance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the reforms as beneficial both for the environment and the business sector, though critics from the conservative Liberal Party dismissed the plan, citing increased regulations. Negotiations highlighted the Greens' influence in securing provisions for preserving native forests and closing land-clearing loopholes, despite dissent from other industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

