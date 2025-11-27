Left Menu

Kenyan Farmers Celebrate Landmark Seed Sharing Ruling

Kenya's High Court ruled that a law banning farmers from sharing traditional seeds was unconstitutional. This victory enables small-scale farmers to continue their age-old practice, boosting food sovereignty. Greenpeace and farmers highlighted the ruling's importance in balancing power between agribusiness and local practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:08 IST
Kenyan Farmers Celebrate Landmark Seed Sharing Ruling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Small-scale farmers in Kenya rejoiced this Thursday following a court ruling that upheld their right to share local seeds. This decision by Kenya's High Court deemed parts of a law banning this traditional practice unconstitutional—a moment farmer Samuel Kioko described as a "great victory."

Kioko, in Nairobi, highlighted the importance of planting seeds familiar to local farmers, noting their drought resistance and cultural heritage. Previously, under the 2012 "Seed and Plant Varieties Act," farmers could face penalties for saving and sharing uncertified seeds. The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service maintains that the law aimed to ensure seed quality and boost yields.

A 2022 petition by smallholder farmers across Kenya led to the High Court declaring the penalizing sections unequal to farmers compared to commercial seed producers. Lawyer Wambugu Wanjohi stated the law favored corporate interests. Greenpeace supported the verdict, citing it as a win for "food sovereignty" and the rights of farming communities globally.

TRENDING

1
Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

Jammu's Bold Eviction Drive Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

Rift Deepens in Maharashtra as Allegations of Voter Bribery Emerge

 India
3
Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanese Prime Minister Criticizes Hezbollah Amid Escalating Tensions

Lebanon
4
Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

Unifying the Ring: The Launch of FIMMA for Olympic Inclusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025