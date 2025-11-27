Kenyan Farmers Celebrate Landmark Seed Sharing Ruling

Small-scale farmers in Kenya rejoiced this Thursday following a court ruling that upheld their right to share local seeds. This decision by Kenya's High Court deemed parts of a law banning this traditional practice unconstitutional—a moment farmer Samuel Kioko described as a "great victory."

Kioko, in Nairobi, highlighted the importance of planting seeds familiar to local farmers, noting their drought resistance and cultural heritage. Previously, under the 2012 "Seed and Plant Varieties Act," farmers could face penalties for saving and sharing uncertified seeds. The Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service maintains that the law aimed to ensure seed quality and boost yields.

A 2022 petition by smallholder farmers across Kenya led to the High Court declaring the penalizing sections unequal to farmers compared to commercial seed producers. Lawyer Wambugu Wanjohi stated the law favored corporate interests. Greenpeace supported the verdict, citing it as a win for "food sovereignty" and the rights of farming communities globally.