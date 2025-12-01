Bank of Japan Considers December Interest Rate Hike Amid Yen Fluctuations

The Bank of Japan, under Governor Kazuo Ueda, is signalling a potential interest rate hike in December. This comes as the yen and bond yields rise, with market participants anticipating a policy shift. Ueda highlighted the economic conditions necessary for such a decision, focusing on domestic growth and labor market dynamics.

Despite U.S. tariffs affecting global markets, Ueda remains optimistic about Japan's corporate profits and diminishing uncertainty in domestic growth. He suggested that steady wage increases by firms could influence the timing of the rate hike, as the central bank closely monitors economic and price projections.

As the yen continues to fluctuate, market observers are watching closely for signs of currency intervention. While inflation remains a concern, Ueda stated that any interest rate adjustments would aim to support Japan's economic stability and achieve the central bank's inflation target without overly stringent measures.

