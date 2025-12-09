Argentina Slashes Export Taxes to Boost Agricultural Sector

In a significant move to bolster Argentina's agricultural sector, Economy Minister Luis Caputo declared a cut in export taxes on grains. Announced on Tuesday, the levy on soybean exports will drop to 24% from its previous 26%, while taxes on soybean byproducts will decrease to 22.5%, marking a substantial reduction from 24.5%.

The change is part of President Javier Milei's comprehensive economic plan aimed at revitalizing the nation's economy by lowering taxes. Initially, at the start of his tenure two years ago, export tariffs on soybeans and byproducts were as high as 33% and 31%. With Argentina being a leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, as well as a major player in corn and wheat exports, these adjustments are highly anticipated.

Furthermore, export taxes on wheat and barley are set to be lowered to 7.5% from 9.5%, and corn and sorghum taxes will see a reduction to 8.5%. The government's decision has been positively received by key industry figures, including Gustavo Idigoras of the CIARA-CEC grain chamber and Carlos Castagnani of the CRA farmers' confederation, who view the measures as crucial steps toward restoring the sector's profitability.