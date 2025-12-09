Left Menu

Argentina Slashes Export Taxes to Boost Agricultural Sector

Argentina's economy minister announced a reduction in export taxes on key grains, including soybeans and corn, as part of President Javier Milei's economic reform plan. The move aims to strengthen Argentina's agricultural sector, a critical component of its economy and global export market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:49 IST
Argentina Slashes Export Taxes to Boost Agricultural Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to bolster Argentina's agricultural sector, Economy Minister Luis Caputo declared a cut in export taxes on grains. Announced on Tuesday, the levy on soybean exports will drop to 24% from its previous 26%, while taxes on soybean byproducts will decrease to 22.5%, marking a substantial reduction from 24.5%.

The change is part of President Javier Milei's comprehensive economic plan aimed at revitalizing the nation's economy by lowering taxes. Initially, at the start of his tenure two years ago, export tariffs on soybeans and byproducts were as high as 33% and 31%. With Argentina being a leading exporter of soybean oil and meal, as well as a major player in corn and wheat exports, these adjustments are highly anticipated.

Furthermore, export taxes on wheat and barley are set to be lowered to 7.5% from 9.5%, and corn and sorghum taxes will see a reduction to 8.5%. The government's decision has been positively received by key industry figures, including Gustavo Idigoras of the CIARA-CEC grain chamber and Carlos Castagnani of the CRA farmers' confederation, who view the measures as crucial steps toward restoring the sector's profitability.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025