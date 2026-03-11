ITALMOPA's Flour Power: Elevating Europe's Wheat Flour in India
The Italian Association of Milling Industries, ITALMOPA, has launched its 'Pure Flour from Europe' campaign in India. The initiative comes amidst a surge in demand for European soft wheat flour among Indian chefs, bakers, and home cooks.
The campaign highlights the superior qualities of Italian flour, known for its consistent baking performance, elasticity, and high food safety standards. With imports reaching new highs, Italy remains the leading EU exporter of soft wheat flour to India.
At the AAHAR 2026 event, live culinary demonstrations will be conducted by Italian master chefs to showcase the flour's premium quality, strengthening EU-India trade ties in the agri-food sector.
