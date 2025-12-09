Left Menu

CCI Clears Major Stake Acquisitions in Sammaan Capital and Schneider Electric

The Competition Commission of India has approved key deals involving Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company acquiring a significant stake in Sammaan Capital, and Schneider Electric's acquisition of shares in its Indian entity and subsidiary. Both developments highlight strategic investments in the finance and energy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:13 IST
CCI Clears Major Stake Acquisitions in Sammaan Capital and Schneider Electric
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) gave the green light to two significant acquisition proposals on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company's plan to acquire a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital was approved, marking a $1 billion investment in the RBI-registered non-banking financial company.

In parallel, France's Schneider Electric received CCI endorsement for its proposed acquisition of a 35% stake in both Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd and Schneider Electric JV Holdings 2 Pte Ltd from MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd, an arm of Temasek Holdings.

These moves are part of broader strategies to enhance footholds in India's finance and energy markets. The regulator emphasized the necessity of such approvals to ensure fair business practices and healthy competition in the marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025