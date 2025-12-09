DRDO's Indigenous Innovations: Boosting India's Defence Prowess

In a notable achievement, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has significantly bolstered India's military capability while saving an impressive Rs 2,64,156 crore over the past five years through indigenous research and innovation, according to a parliamentary report.

The report, presented by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, applauds DRDO's successful advancements in next-generation hypersonic technologies and missile systems. Key milestones include the first successful flight test of a long-range hypersonic anti-ship missile and the development of the Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

Meanwhile, efforts to streamline pension distribution for defence personnel continue as the SPARSH system, designed for efficient pension administration, has integrated over 28 lakh defence pensioners, disbursing Rs 67,388.45 crore in FY 2024-25. The committee urges prompt action to include remaining pensioners.

