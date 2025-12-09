Ukraine Tightens Grip on Power Supplies Amid Crisis

In response to persistent infrastructure challenges, Ukraine is set to introduce tighter restrictions on power supplies for non-critical facilities, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. This move comes as the country works to repair energy infrastructure damaged by repeated Russian strikes.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko announced that the government will revise and shorten the list of infrastructure facilities that have the privilege of uninterrupted power supply. This decision reflects the urgent need to prioritize critical resources amid ongoing infrastructural repairs.

As part of the strategy to bolster the nation's energy resilience, Ukrainian authorities will also authorize energy imports for state companies. This measure aims to alleviate some of the pressure on the domestic energy supply while repairs are underway.

