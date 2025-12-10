Left Menu

FinBox Revolutionizes Digital Lending with Journey Studio

FinBox has introduced Journey Studio, a platform that enables banks and lending providers to launch digital credit products rapidly. Utilizing a no-code GenAI system, the platform allows complex digital journeys to be configured and deployed in days, significantly reducing time-to-market in the lending industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, December 10: In an innovation that promises to revitalise the digital lending sector, FinBox has unveiled Journey Studio, a platform designed to rapidly launch digital credit journeys. FinBox claims the platform reduces the time to create and deploy products like loans from the usual 3–6 months to just days.

The struggle with slow and resource-heavy processes has long plagued teams in the lending ecosystem. Simple updates can take weeks due to backend integration and multi-team coordination. FinBox's no-code GenAI-driven system eliminates the need for backend builds and lengthy engineering sprints, allowing teams to independently design and test lending journeys.

FinBox has already seen success with their platform, such as launching an education loan surpassing ₹300 crores in disbursals within three months. Journey Studio's real-time analytics and A/B testing capabilities offer additional advantages, enabling lenders to refine user journeys instantaneously. With this, FinBox positions Journey Studio as a game-changer in modern lending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

