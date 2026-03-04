Left Menu

Fitch Downgrades Indonesia's Credit Rating Outlook: Investor Concerns Rise

Fitch Ratings downgraded Indonesia's credit rating outlook to negative, citing policy uncertainty and reduced credibility. This move follows Moody's similar downgrade, raising investor concerns. The negative outlook suggests a potential downgrade, which could impact Indonesia's fiscal outlook and investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move likely to stir investor apprehension, Fitch Ratings has lowered Indonesia's credit rating outlook from stable to negative. The decision reflects mounting uncertainty and a decline in the reliability of policymaking within Southeast Asia's largest economy.

This downgrade marks the second by a rating agency this year, following Moody's adjustment last month over similar issues of policy predictability. Both agencies, however, continue to rate Indonesia at the second-to-lowest investment grade, but the negative outlook raises the possibility of an upcoming downgrade.

The financial markets in Indonesia were previously unsettled by Moody's outlook change just after MSCI highlighted transparency issues in January, resulting in a $120 billion market stumble. Fitch's announcement suggests potential weakening of Indonesia's fiscal outlook and suggests pressure on its external economic buffers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

