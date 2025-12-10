NTPC Green Energy Initiates Hybrid Power in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of the power giant NTPC, has commenced commercial operations for a portion of its latest hybrid project in Gujarat, focusing on wind energy. This move is part of a larger 100 MW hybrid initiative aimed at enhancing renewable capacities.

The company has successfully begun generating power from 6.6 MW wind capacity located in Bhuj, Gujarat, further expanding NTPC Green Energy Limited's (NGEL) total commercial capacity to 7,639.075 MW. With this new addition, the group's installed capacity now stands at 7,645.675 MW.

The hybrid project is backed by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, which itself is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd. This commercial operation effectively supports NTPC's overall capacity rise to 84,931 MW, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy expansion.

