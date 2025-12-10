Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy Initiates Hybrid Power in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy announced the launch of commercial power supply from its 6.6 MW wind capacity, part of a 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat. The addition elevates NGEL's total installed capacity to 7,645.675 MW, further consolidating the NTPC group's total installed capacity to 84,931 MW.

NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of the power giant NTPC, has commenced commercial operations for a portion of its latest hybrid project in Gujarat, focusing on wind energy. This move is part of a larger 100 MW hybrid initiative aimed at enhancing renewable capacities.

The company has successfully begun generating power from 6.6 MW wind capacity located in Bhuj, Gujarat, further expanding NTPC Green Energy Limited's (NGEL) total commercial capacity to 7,639.075 MW. With this new addition, the group's installed capacity now stands at 7,645.675 MW.

The hybrid project is backed by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power Pvt Ltd, which itself is wholly owned by ONGC NTPC Green Pvt Ltd. This commercial operation effectively supports NTPC's overall capacity rise to 84,931 MW, underscoring its commitment to renewable energy expansion.

