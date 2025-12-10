Left Menu

Trump Intensifies Pressure on Mexico Over Water Issues

President Donald Trump called on Mexico to address its water and sewage issues, emphasizing the threat it poses to states like Texas and California. This comes after Trump threatened tariffs for what he sees as violations of a water-sharing treaty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:22 IST
President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Mexico by urging the country to address its water and sewage management. Trump labeled the issue as a significant threat to U.S. states including Texas and California.

Trump's remarks follow his recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, citing alleged violations of a long-standing water-sharing treaty between the two nations.

Expressing his concerns on Truth Social, Trump underscored the necessity for Mexico to resolve this matter to prevent further repercussions. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic strains regarding resource management between the neighboring countries.

