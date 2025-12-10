Trump Intensifies Pressure on Mexico Over Water Issues

President Donald Trump has escalated tensions with Mexico by urging the country to address its water and sewage management. Trump labeled the issue as a significant threat to U.S. states including Texas and California.

Trump's remarks follow his recent threat to impose tariffs on Mexico, citing alleged violations of a long-standing water-sharing treaty between the two nations.

Expressing his concerns on Truth Social, Trump underscored the necessity for Mexico to resolve this matter to prevent further repercussions. The situation highlights ongoing diplomatic strains regarding resource management between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)