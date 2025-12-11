Left Menu

Delhi's Double Bust: Demonetized Currency and Counterfeit Castrol

Delhi Police arrested four individuals linked to a demonetized currency racket and seized Rs 3.5 crore in banned notes. A simultaneous raid uncovered an illegal factory manufacturing counterfeit Castrol products, leading to significant seizures. Investigations continue into both illegal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:15 IST
In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended four individuals in connection with an illegal racket involving demonetized currency notes. The arrest followed a raid near Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, where officials seized Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes with a cumulative face value exceeding Rs 3.5 crore.

Authorities revealed that the accused falsely claimed they could exchange the outdated notes at the Reserve Bank of India, thus engaging in a clear case of fraud and conspiracy. "These individuals were aware that possession of such notes is illegal and sought to profit unlawfully," a police spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, a separate operation by the Delhi Police District Investigative Unit uncovered a factory in Alipur involved in producing counterfeit Castrol products. The raid, conducted in collaboration with Castrol Limited, resulted in the seizure of large quantities of infringing items, including packaged oil and manufacturing equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

