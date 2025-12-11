Left Menu

Delhi Suffers 'Poor' Air Quality as Smog Envelops City

Delhi's air quality remained poor, with an AQI of 287, as widespread smog limited visibility. Many areas reported levels in the 'very poor' range, with AQI readings exceeding 300. The Central Pollution Control Board outlines the health risks associated with varying AQI levels, highlighting the persistent pollution problem in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:16 IST
Delhi Suffers 'Poor' Air Quality as Smog Envelops City
Visuals from the Delhi Cantonment area this morning as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality reached concerning levels on Thursday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicated a 'poor' reading of 287, engulfing the city in a veil of smog and reducing visibility.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed numerous monitoring stations, such as Aya Nagar and Burari, recording AQIs close to 300. Particularly troubling were readings in Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, where figures surpassed 300, sliding into the 'very poor' category.

The widespread nature of Delhi's pollution is alarming, with areas like Ashok Vihar and Bawana experiencing 'very poor' air quality levels. According to CPCB's AQI classification, the categories range from 'good' to 'severe', each reflecting escalating pollution levels and potential health risks for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025