Delhi Suffers 'Poor' Air Quality as Smog Envelops City

Delhi's air quality reached concerning levels on Thursday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicated a 'poor' reading of 287, engulfing the city in a veil of smog and reducing visibility.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed numerous monitoring stations, such as Aya Nagar and Burari, recording AQIs close to 300. Particularly troubling were readings in Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, where figures surpassed 300, sliding into the 'very poor' category.

The widespread nature of Delhi's pollution is alarming, with areas like Ashok Vihar and Bawana experiencing 'very poor' air quality levels. According to CPCB's AQI classification, the categories range from 'good' to 'severe', each reflecting escalating pollution levels and potential health risks for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)