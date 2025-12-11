Delhi Suffers 'Poor' Air Quality as Smog Envelops City
Delhi's air quality remained poor, with an AQI of 287, as widespread smog limited visibility. Many areas reported levels in the 'very poor' range, with AQI readings exceeding 300. The Central Pollution Control Board outlines the health risks associated with varying AQI levels, highlighting the persistent pollution problem in the capital.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's air quality reached concerning levels on Thursday morning as the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicated a 'poor' reading of 287, engulfing the city in a veil of smog and reducing visibility.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed numerous monitoring stations, such as Aya Nagar and Burari, recording AQIs close to 300. Particularly troubling were readings in Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, where figures surpassed 300, sliding into the 'very poor' category.
The widespread nature of Delhi's pollution is alarming, with areas like Ashok Vihar and Bawana experiencing 'very poor' air quality levels. According to CPCB's AQI classification, the categories range from 'good' to 'severe', each reflecting escalating pollution levels and potential health risks for residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu Airport: Paving the Way for Low-Visibility and Night Operations
AIOCD Urges PM Modi to Shut Down Illegal E-Pharmacies, Citing Health Risks
Air India Bolsters Operations for Fog Season Amid Dense Visibility Challenges
Parliament Clash: Air Pollution Concerns and Election Politics Fuel Fiery Debate
West Bengal BLOs Demand Compensation Amid Stress-Induced Health Risks