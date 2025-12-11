Sterling's Tug-of-War: Dollar Pressure and Euro Resurgence

Sterling maintained its strength against a dollar under pressure from the Federal Reserve on Thursday, though it slipped against a strengthening euro. The British currency is reacting to broader market actions ahead of significant domestic economic data releases.

Monthly GDP data is due Friday, accompanied by next week's labor market and inflation statistics, which are crucial for the Bank of England's upcoming rate decision. As economic growth remains tepid and inflation decreases, markets are nearly certain of a rate cut.

A recent note from Barclays suggests the data will support a rate cut, though uncertainties persist. Last month's rate-setting committee voted 5-4 to hold rates, but expectations are that Governor Andrew Bailey might sway the vote. Sterling traded flat against the dollar, while the euro saw gains as the European Central Bank might increase rates later.

(With inputs from agencies.)