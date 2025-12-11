Left Menu

Mexico's Tariff Strategy Signals Economic Shift

Mexico's Congress has passed a bill to increase tariffs on imports from countries like India and China, aiming to generate half a billion USD in revenue annually. This move aligns with U.S. policies and seeks to reduce reliance on Asian imports. The tariff changes affect multiple sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:00 IST
Mexico's Tariff Strategy Signals Economic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move, Mexico's Congress has approved a bill imposing higher tariffs on imports from several countries, notably India, China, and Brazil, which currently lack free trade agreements with the nation.

Slated to take effect on January 1, 2026, the bill, backed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, targets 1,463 tariff categories in sectors like auto parts, textiles, and electronics. The aim is to cut dependence on Asian imports, particularly from China.

The decision follows similar U.S. policies and is projected to raise an additional USD 3.8 billion annually. Mexican diplomat Horacio Saavedra notes the measure reflects shared U.S. and Mexican concerns over practices impacting national industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025