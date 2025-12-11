Left Menu

Toyota Drives India's Hydrogen Future with Mirai Vehicle Initiative

Toyota Kirloskar Motor partnered with the National Institute of Solar Energy to boost India's hydrogen-based energy sector. A Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle will be evaluated for performance in Indian conditions, supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's goal towards clean energy and carbon neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:16 IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Solar Energy to advance the hydrogen energy ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, the company has provided its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, the Mirai, for real-world testing under Indian driving and climatic conditions.

This partnership aims to merge industry, research, and policy to accelerate India's transition to a clean energy economy, supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's focus on energy independence and carbon reduction.

