Toyota Drives India's Hydrogen Future with Mirai Vehicle Initiative
Toyota Kirloskar Motor partnered with the National Institute of Solar Energy to boost India's hydrogen-based energy sector. A Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle will be evaluated for performance in Indian conditions, supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's goal towards clean energy and carbon neutrality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Solar Energy to advance the hydrogen energy ecosystem.
As part of this collaboration, the company has provided its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, the Mirai, for real-world testing under Indian driving and climatic conditions.
This partnership aims to merge industry, research, and policy to accelerate India's transition to a clean energy economy, supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's focus on energy independence and carbon reduction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Triumphs Over India in T20 Thriller
Indian T20 Setback: Lessons and Strategies After South Africa Defeat
India's Batting Woes Persist as South Africa Levels T20 Series
South Africa beat India by 51 runs in second T20I to level five-match series.
India Stumbles: South Africa Dominates in Bowling Showdown