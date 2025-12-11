Toyota Drives India's Hydrogen Future with Mirai Vehicle Initiative

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Institute of Solar Energy to advance the hydrogen energy ecosystem.

As part of this collaboration, the company has provided its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle, the Mirai, for real-world testing under Indian driving and climatic conditions.

This partnership aims to merge industry, research, and policy to accelerate India's transition to a clean energy economy, supporting the National Green Hydrogen Mission's focus on energy independence and carbon reduction.

