Italy-India Economic Ties: Paving the Path to a Global Powerhouse

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani has projected optimism over the potential signing of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement within the upcoming six months. At the Italy-India Business Forum, Tajani highlighted the agreement's significance, emphasizing its potential boost to Italy's export sector.

During the forum, which also witnessed participation from Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the need for a rational and equitable agreement was underscored. Goyal expressed confidence that negotiations would consider various sensitivities, aiming for a mutually beneficial arrangement between the thriving Indian economy and the EU bloc.

Both ministers acknowledged the importance of enhanced cooperation across sectors such as technology, pharmaceuticals, and maritime security. Initiatives like the proposed 'startup bridge' and discussions on sports collaborations were cited as examples of the growing synergy between the two nations.

