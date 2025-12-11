Nephrocare Health Services IPO Gains Traction: A Snapshot
Nephrocare Health Services' IPO achieved 36% subscription over two days, with a total IPO size of Rs 871 crore. Anchor investors had previously committed Rs 260 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Funds will be used for new clinics, debt payment, and corporate purposes.
The IPO of Nephrocare Health Services, a leading dialysis services provider, received a lukewarm response with 36% subscription by the second day of its launch. According to the NSE, investors bid for 48,58,496 shares of the 1,33,87,854 shares available.
The IPO's retail segment saw a 45% subscription, Qualified Institutional Buyers filled 30%, and Non-Institutional Investors accounted for 22%. Ahead of its share sale, Nephrocare raised Rs 260 crore from anchor investors.
The offering includes a fresh issue worth Rs 353.4 crore and an Offer For Sale estimated at Rs 517.6 crore. The company plans to use the funds to expand its dialysis clinics in India, pay off debt, and for other corporate purposes.
