RBI's Strategic Liquidity Boost: A Financial Play
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted an Open Market Operation (OMO), injecting Rs 50,000 crore by purchasing government securities. The offered amount exceeded the notified amount, totaling Rs 1,11,615 crore. The RBI has scheduled two OMO tranches on December 11 and December 18, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strategically injected Rs 50,000 crore into the market by purchasing government securities through its Open Market Operation (OMO). This move is a significant step in maintaining liquidity.
In a statement, the RBI highlighted that while the notified amount was Rs 50,000 crore, the total amount offered reached a considerable Rs 1,11,615 crore, reflecting robust market participation. The purchases are part of a pre-announced OMO, set in two tranches.
Scheduled for December 11 and December 18, 2025, these OMOs mark a pivotal moment in the liquidity management strategy of the central bank, ensuring ample fluidity within the financial ecosystem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Finance Ministry Reforms Bank Recruitment Timeline to Cut Attrition, Boost Transparency
Trump's approval on the economy and immigration have fallen substantially this year, a new AP-NORC poll finds, reports AP.
AIM–HUL Launch National Accelerator to Boost India’s Circular Economy Start-ups
Delhi's Unveiling of Counterfeiting Catastrophe: Seizing the Sham Economy
Resilient Economy: Mexico's Strong Financial Stability