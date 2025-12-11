Left Menu

RBI's Strategic Liquidity Boost: A Financial Play

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted an Open Market Operation (OMO), injecting Rs 50,000 crore by purchasing government securities. The offered amount exceeded the notified amount, totaling Rs 1,11,615 crore. The RBI has scheduled two OMO tranches on December 11 and December 18, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:27 IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strategically injected Rs 50,000 crore into the market by purchasing government securities through its Open Market Operation (OMO). This move is a significant step in maintaining liquidity.

In a statement, the RBI highlighted that while the notified amount was Rs 50,000 crore, the total amount offered reached a considerable Rs 1,11,615 crore, reflecting robust market participation. The purchases are part of a pre-announced OMO, set in two tranches.

Scheduled for December 11 and December 18, 2025, these OMOs mark a pivotal moment in the liquidity management strategy of the central bank, ensuring ample fluidity within the financial ecosystem.

