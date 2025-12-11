RBI's Strategic Liquidity Boost: A Financial Play

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has strategically injected Rs 50,000 crore into the market by purchasing government securities through its Open Market Operation (OMO). This move is a significant step in maintaining liquidity.

In a statement, the RBI highlighted that while the notified amount was Rs 50,000 crore, the total amount offered reached a considerable Rs 1,11,615 crore, reflecting robust market participation. The purchases are part of a pre-announced OMO, set in two tranches.

Scheduled for December 11 and December 18, 2025, these OMOs mark a pivotal moment in the liquidity management strategy of the central bank, ensuring ample fluidity within the financial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)