Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid ECB Rate Hike Odds

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields saw a decline as investors reassessed the potential for European Central Bank (ECB) rate shifts. This move followed the pricing out of a possible ECB rate cut by 2026 and the indication of a more than 50% chance of a rate hike by March 2027.

Strong economic data and remarks from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel, suggesting a rate hike over a cut, pushed 10-year euro zone borrowing costs to multi-month peaks. Germany's 10-year yields fell 1.5 basis points to 2.85%, after peaking at 2.879%—the highest since mid-March.

Meanwhile, German 30-year yields reached their highest levels in over 14 years, facing global pressure from rising fiscal spending. Jamie Searle, European rate strategist at Citi, cited a higher ECB hike premium and global rate expectations as selloff drivers. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut during its policy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)