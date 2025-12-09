Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid ECB Rate Hike Odds
Euro zone government bond yields decreased as investors re-evaluated European Central Bank rate changes. A likelihood of ECB rate hikes emerged after strong economic data and comments from ECB's Isabel Schnabel. German long-dated debt pressured globally, amid concerns over rising fiscal spending.
On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields saw a decline as investors reassessed the potential for European Central Bank (ECB) rate shifts. This move followed the pricing out of a possible ECB rate cut by 2026 and the indication of a more than 50% chance of a rate hike by March 2027.
Strong economic data and remarks from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel, suggesting a rate hike over a cut, pushed 10-year euro zone borrowing costs to multi-month peaks. Germany's 10-year yields fell 1.5 basis points to 2.85%, after peaking at 2.879%—the highest since mid-March.
Meanwhile, German 30-year yields reached their highest levels in over 14 years, facing global pressure from rising fiscal spending. Jamie Searle, European rate strategist at Citi, cited a higher ECB hike premium and global rate expectations as selloff drivers. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut during its policy meeting.
