Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Amid ECB Rate Hike Odds

Euro zone government bond yields decreased as investors re-evaluated European Central Bank rate changes. A likelihood of ECB rate hikes emerged after strong economic data and comments from ECB's Isabel Schnabel. German long-dated debt pressured globally, amid concerns over rising fiscal spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, euro zone government bond yields saw a decline as investors reassessed the potential for European Central Bank (ECB) rate shifts. This move followed the pricing out of a possible ECB rate cut by 2026 and the indication of a more than 50% chance of a rate hike by March 2027.

Strong economic data and remarks from ECB policymaker Isabel Schnabel, suggesting a rate hike over a cut, pushed 10-year euro zone borrowing costs to multi-month peaks. Germany's 10-year yields fell 1.5 basis points to 2.85%, after peaking at 2.879%—the highest since mid-March.

Meanwhile, German 30-year yields reached their highest levels in over 14 years, facing global pressure from rising fiscal spending. Jamie Searle, European rate strategist at Citi, cited a higher ECB hike premium and global rate expectations as selloff drivers. The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut during its policy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

