Tamil Nadu's Political Landscape: DMK vs RSS Clash over Karthigai Deepam

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, has lashed out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks related to the Karthigai Deepam festival, declaring that divisive tactics will fail in the state.

According to RS Bharathi, DMK's Organization Secretary, the state, known for its Dravidian stalwarts, will witness history repeat itself with a significant electoral win akin to the landslide victory of 1971.

Bharathi criticized the RSS for its 100-year presence in Tamil Nadu without significant political sway, and disapproved of Justice GR Swaminathan's ruling on lighting the Karthigai deepam, suggesting such issues incited unnecessary unrest, but citizens advocate for harmony.

