Indian Railways Reports Historic Plunge in Train Accidents

Remarkable progress in passenger safety has been reported by Indian Railways, with a drastic reduction in annual train accidents, plummeting from an average of 171 during 2004-2014 to just 11 in the fiscal year 2025-26. This decline is attributed to substantial investments in safety and technological advancements, as outlined by the Ministry of Railways.

The Ministry has reported a significant increase in spending on safety measures, rising from Rs 39,463 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1,16,470 crore in the current fiscal. Among the critical upgrades are fog safety devices, which have seen a staggering increase from 90 units in 2014 to 25,939 units in 2025, enhancing visibility under low-visibility conditions.

Improving inter-agency collaboration, the railways have enhanced coordination with state police and railway protection forces. Regular patrols and intelligence sharing aim to prevent and monitor potential threats effectively. The involvement of specialized agencies like NIA and CBI in investigating sabotage cases underscores the comprehensive approach to safety and security.

