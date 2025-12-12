Left Menu

Ukraine's Daring Strike in the Caspian Sea

Ukraine's special forces, in collaboration with a local resistance movement, conducted an operation targeting two Russian ships carrying military equipment in the Caspian Sea. The strike follows Kyiv's drone attack on a Russian oil rig, marking a significant disruption in the region's military logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, Ukraine's special forces collaborated with a local resistance group for an operation targeting Russian ships in the Caspian Sea. The vessels were reportedly carrying weapons and military gear, intensifying regional tensions.

While the timing of the strike remains undisclosed, Ukrainian officials noted a previous drone attack on a Russian oil rig, halting its oil and gas extraction operations. The special forces' statement refrained from detailing the method or damage extent of their latest assault.

The targeted ships, identified as Composer Rakhmaninoff and Askar-Sarydzha, were allegedly involved in transporting sanctioned military cargoes between Iran and Russia. The 'Black Spark' resistance group provided vital intelligence for the operation, emphasizing a coordinated effort in countering Russia's regional activities.

