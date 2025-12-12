In a bold move, Ukraine's special forces collaborated with a local resistance group for an operation targeting Russian ships in the Caspian Sea. The vessels were reportedly carrying weapons and military gear, intensifying regional tensions.

While the timing of the strike remains undisclosed, Ukrainian officials noted a previous drone attack on a Russian oil rig, halting its oil and gas extraction operations. The special forces' statement refrained from detailing the method or damage extent of their latest assault.

The targeted ships, identified as Composer Rakhmaninoff and Askar-Sarydzha, were allegedly involved in transporting sanctioned military cargoes between Iran and Russia. The 'Black Spark' resistance group provided vital intelligence for the operation, emphasizing a coordinated effort in countering Russia's regional activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)