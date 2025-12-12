Berlin Confronts Russian Hybrid Threats

Berlin has called in Russia's ambassador due to a notable increase in threatening hybrid activities attributed to Russia. These activities include disinformation campaigns, espionage, cyberattacks, and attempted sabotage, as reported by a German foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson stated, "This morning, we therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign office to clearly communicate that we are monitoring Russia's actions very closely and will respond accordingly."

The meeting underlines Germany's heightened vigilance over Russia's escalated activities, signaling its willingness to take countermeasures. Reports were written by Friederike Heine and edited by Matthias Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)