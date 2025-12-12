Left Menu

India Launches 'CoalSETU' for Fair Coal Linkage Auctions

The Indian government has approved 'CoalSETU', a new auction window for coal linkages to promote export and ensure optimal usage. Under this policy, coal linkages will be auctioned for various industrial uses and exports. The policy also allows flexible utilization among group companies and promotes coal exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:52 IST
  • India

The Indian government has introduced a novel auction window known as 'CoalSETU', aimed at streamlining coal linkages for diverse industrial applications and boosting export opportunities.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs endorsed the CoalSETU policy, designed for the Seamless, Efficient & Transparent Utilization of coal. This initiative integrates a specialized auction window within the existing NRS Linkage Auction Policy.

With Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the policy's potential, India aims to leverage its abundant coal production for export. The policy permits up to 50% export of linkage quantities and allows for flexible allocation among affiliated companies, notably excluding coking coal.

