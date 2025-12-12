India Launches 'CoalSETU' for Fair Coal Linkage Auctions

The Indian government has introduced a novel auction window known as 'CoalSETU', aimed at streamlining coal linkages for diverse industrial applications and boosting export opportunities.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs endorsed the CoalSETU policy, designed for the Seamless, Efficient & Transparent Utilization of coal. This initiative integrates a specialized auction window within the existing NRS Linkage Auction Policy.

With Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting the policy's potential, India aims to leverage its abundant coal production for export. The policy permits up to 50% export of linkage quantities and allows for flexible allocation among affiliated companies, notably excluding coking coal.

