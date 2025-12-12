Inferno Erupts at Gujarat's Plastics Hub: Firefighting Efforts Intensify

A massive fire erupted on Friday at a plastics raw material facility in Valsad, Gujarat. Local fire departments responded with numerous fire tenders to combat the blaze, which engulfed a godown in Tumb village, located in the Umbergaon district of Valsad. Firefighters were seen carrying water containers in an effort to extinguish the flames.

According to reports, no casualties have been reported thus far and firefighting operations are still ongoing. A minimum of six fire tenders have been deployed to the site, and further updates are awaited. Notably, on Thursday evening, another major fire occurred at a godown in Gujarat's Surat.

Basantkumar Pareek, Chief Fire Officer of Surat, informed ANI that the affected godown stored various flammable items, including wooden wedding accessories, mattresses, cushions, and PVC chairs. Pareek emphasized efforts to prevent the fire from spreading, with around 50 personnel engaged in the operation. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

