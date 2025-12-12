IndiGo Soars Higher: Over 2,000 Flights Take Off Amid Stability Efforts

IndiGo Airlines has announced a significant increase in its flight operations, reaching over 2,000 flights scheduled for Friday, compared to 1,950 the previous day. This surge marks a return to operational stability following recent disruptions. The airline's 'on-time performance' continues to meet its established standards across all 138 destinations.

In a bid to ensure seamless operations, IndiGo has instructed all airport partners to update terminal screens with the revised flight schedules. The airline reported that only a handful of flights were canceled due to unfavorable weather conditions, with all affected customers informed promptly to minimize inconvenience. This uptick in operations is a notable improvement from December 8, when less than 1,700 flights were managed.

Amid these developments, IndiGo has enlisted the expertise of Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by seasoned aviator Captain John Illson, to conduct a thorough investigation into the operational disruptions experienced earlier this month. Appointed on the advice of the Crisis Management Group, Captain Illson's team aims to identify root causes and suggest enhancements to prevent future occurrences.

