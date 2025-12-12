Left Menu

Delhi Court Delivers Justice with Life Sentences for Acid Attack Offenders

A Delhi court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for forcing a teenager to ingest acid, causing severe injuries and his eventual death. The court highlighted the brutal nature of the crime and emphasized the need for maximum punishment. The convicted men's actions showed a blatant disregard for human life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:31 IST
Delhi Court Delivers Justice with Life Sentences for Acid Attack Offenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court has handed down life sentences to two individuals convicted of forcing a 17-year-old to ingest acid, leading to his death. This case, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta, sheds light on the heinous nature of the crime and stresses the appropriate consequence for such brutal acts.

The men, identified as Akash alias Bondi and Talib Khan, had been previously found guilty under IPC Section 326A for causing grievous harm using acid. During the sentencing hearing, the court was particularly unmoved by pleas for leniency, underscoring the severity of internal injuries that ultimately led to the victim's demise 18 months after the attack.

Judge Gupta described the crime as not just brutal but reflective of a profound disregard for human dignity. The judgment also included a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's mother, accompanied by a directive for police protection due to threats received from the convict's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025