Delhi Court Delivers Justice with Life Sentences for Acid Attack Offenders

In a significant legal ruling, a Delhi court has handed down life sentences to two individuals convicted of forcing a 17-year-old to ingest acid, leading to his death. This case, heard by Additional Sessions Judge Shunali Gupta, sheds light on the heinous nature of the crime and stresses the appropriate consequence for such brutal acts.

The men, identified as Akash alias Bondi and Talib Khan, had been previously found guilty under IPC Section 326A for causing grievous harm using acid. During the sentencing hearing, the court was particularly unmoved by pleas for leniency, underscoring the severity of internal injuries that ultimately led to the victim's demise 18 months after the attack.

Judge Gupta described the crime as not just brutal but reflective of a profound disregard for human dignity. The judgment also included a Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim's mother, accompanied by a directive for police protection due to threats received from the convict's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)