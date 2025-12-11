Oil Markets: Sanctions and Economic Growth Reshape Global Energy Landscapes
The International Energy Agency revised its global oil surplus forecast, citing stronger economic factors and sanctions affecting supply from nations like Russia and Venezuela. With demand rising due to easing tariff concerns and macroeconomic improvements, oil prices remain pressured. OPEC+ pauses output hikes, balancing market dynamics amid geopolitical challenges.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has adjusted its previously forecasted global oil supply surplus for next year, now anticipating a smaller glut due to increased demand driven by a bolstering world economy and reduced supply from nations under sanctions, like Russia and Venezuela.
Global oil supply, predicted to surpass demand by nearly 3.84 million barrels per day (bpd), underscores a downward revision from the initial 4.09 million bpd excess. The report comes as oil prices have been experiencing a downturn, significantly impacted by the IEA's past projections.
Meanwhile, production has seen sharp upticks, influenced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+. However, output increases have been paused for early 2026, aligning with unchanged global oil demand forecasts amid solid economic forecasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
