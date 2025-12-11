Oil Markets: Sanctions and Economic Growth Reshape Global Energy Landscapes

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has adjusted its previously forecasted global oil supply surplus for next year, now anticipating a smaller glut due to increased demand driven by a bolstering world economy and reduced supply from nations under sanctions, like Russia and Venezuela.

Global oil supply, predicted to surpass demand by nearly 3.84 million barrels per day (bpd), underscores a downward revision from the initial 4.09 million bpd excess. The report comes as oil prices have been experiencing a downturn, significantly impacted by the IEA's past projections.

Meanwhile, production has seen sharp upticks, influenced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+. However, output increases have been paused for early 2026, aligning with unchanged global oil demand forecasts amid solid economic forecasts.

