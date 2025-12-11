Left Menu

Oil Markets: Sanctions and Economic Growth Reshape Global Energy Landscapes

The International Energy Agency revised its global oil surplus forecast, citing stronger economic factors and sanctions affecting supply from nations like Russia and Venezuela. With demand rising due to easing tariff concerns and macroeconomic improvements, oil prices remain pressured. OPEC+ pauses output hikes, balancing market dynamics amid geopolitical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:21 IST
Oil Markets: Sanctions and Economic Growth Reshape Global Energy Landscapes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has adjusted its previously forecasted global oil supply surplus for next year, now anticipating a smaller glut due to increased demand driven by a bolstering world economy and reduced supply from nations under sanctions, like Russia and Venezuela.

Global oil supply, predicted to surpass demand by nearly 3.84 million barrels per day (bpd), underscores a downward revision from the initial 4.09 million bpd excess. The report comes as oil prices have been experiencing a downturn, significantly impacted by the IEA's past projections.

Meanwhile, production has seen sharp upticks, influenced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+. However, output increases have been paused for early 2026, aligning with unchanged global oil demand forecasts amid solid economic forecasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025