Sebi Revamps Stockbroker Regulations for Simplified Compliance

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a landmark update to its stockbroker regulations, modernizing the framework established over 30 years ago. The revamped regulations, termed the Sebi (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 2025, are designed to streamline compliance and adapt to current market practices.

This regulatory overhaul simplifies language, eliminates outdated provisions, and introduces clearer definitions and reporting criteria. The new framework is structured into eleven chapters, integrating previously standalone schedules to enhance readability.

Among the changes, Sebi has introduced provisions to ease compliance, such as joint inspections and e-maintenance of financial records. Furthermore, criteria for identifying qualified stock brokers have been refined to ensure comprehensive oversight, reflecting Sebi's commitment to fostering an efficient regulatory landscape.

