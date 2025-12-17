Pakistan Navy Expands Maritime Strength with Launch of Fourth Hangor-Class Submarine 'Ghazi'

The Pakistan Navy has launched its fourth Hangor-class submarine, named Ghazi, in a ceremony at the Shuangliu Base in China, marking a milestone in Pakistan's evolving maritime capabilities. The launch was confirmed by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), highlighting the deepening cooperation between Karachi and Beijing.

Constructed by China under a technology transfer agreement, the Hangor-class submarines symbolize the robust defense relationship between the two nations. The contract stipulates that four submarines are to be built in China, while the remaining four will be built at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Ltd in Pakistan.

These advanced submarines, equipped with sophisticated weapons and sensors, are pivotal in enhancing peace and stability in the region. With the first launched in April 2024, all four vessels under construction in China are now in advanced sea trials, preparing for their imminent handover to Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)