Wall Street's Tech Turbulence: AI Goals and Interest Rate Clues
Wall Street indices saw slight gains amid volatile trading, driven by interest rate outlook and Oracle's data center funding challenges. Concerns over tech sector debt related to AI persist. Energy prices rose following geopolitical actions, and mixed corporate earnings reports influenced market dynamics, with notable Big Tech movements.
Wall Street's main indices displayed mild gains in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors eagerly sought clues regarding the future of interest rates. Meanwhile, caution hovered after reports highlighted funding hurdles in Oracle's ambitious data center expansion plans, pulling its shares down by 2.8%.
Concerns over the broader technology sector resorting to debt financing to achieve its AI goals have marked a recurrent theme this quarter. Key player Nvidia slipped 1.8% in trading. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, reports confirmed rising energy prices following geopolitical maneuvers in Venezuela.
In a significant corporate development, the Warner Bros Discovery board rejected Paramount Skydance's huge bid, opting for Netflix's offer instead, driving Netflix shares up by 2.4%. Meanwhile, investors received a sense of relief from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments on potential interest rate cuts if the job market continues to soften.
(With inputs from agencies.)
