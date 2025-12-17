Wall Street's Tech Turbulence: AI Goals and Interest Rate Clues

Wall Street's main indices displayed mild gains in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors eagerly sought clues regarding the future of interest rates. Meanwhile, caution hovered after reports highlighted funding hurdles in Oracle's ambitious data center expansion plans, pulling its shares down by 2.8%.

Concerns over the broader technology sector resorting to debt financing to achieve its AI goals have marked a recurrent theme this quarter. Key player Nvidia slipped 1.8% in trading. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, reports confirmed rising energy prices following geopolitical maneuvers in Venezuela.

In a significant corporate development, the Warner Bros Discovery board rejected Paramount Skydance's huge bid, opting for Netflix's offer instead, driving Netflix shares up by 2.4%. Meanwhile, investors received a sense of relief from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's comments on potential interest rate cuts if the job market continues to soften.

