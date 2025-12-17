EU and Mercosur Forge Historic Trade Agreement Amidst Criticism

The European Union has reached a provisional agreement to implement controls on imports of agricultural products tied to a proposed trade accord with Mercosur. This development aims to address criticisms surrounding the deal.

Concluded negotiations last December, the agreement between the EU and Mercosur, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, represents the largest trade deal for the EU in terms of tariff reductions, after 25 years of discussions.

Despite the progress, countries such as France and Italy remain hesitant to endorse the trade deal, insisting on additional measures for safeguarding their agricultural sectors.

