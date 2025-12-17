EU and Mercosur Forge Historic Trade Agreement Amidst Criticism
The European Union reached a provisional agreement to control imports from a planned trade deal with Mercosur. Finalized last December, the deal with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay marks the EU's largest trade accord. However, nations like France and Italy demand protections for their farmers.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has reached a provisional agreement to implement controls on imports of agricultural products tied to a proposed trade accord with Mercosur. This development aims to address criticisms surrounding the deal.
Concluded negotiations last December, the agreement between the EU and Mercosur, comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay, represents the largest trade deal for the EU in terms of tariff reductions, after 25 years of discussions.
Despite the progress, countries such as France and Italy remain hesitant to endorse the trade deal, insisting on additional measures for safeguarding their agricultural sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Salvini Acquitted: Italy's Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Controversy
EU Trade Accord Stalls: Italy and France withhold Support
Joe Burns Replaced as Italy's Cricket Captain Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Faces Opposition from Italy and France
EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Stalled: Italy and France Demand Safeguards