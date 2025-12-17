Left Menu

Wall Street Poised for Gains Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Oracle's Hurdles

Wall Street experienced slight gains on Wednesday as investors awaited insights into interest rate projections, amidst concerns over Oracle's data center funding issues. The technology sector's shift towards debt, particularly in AI developments, has sparked investor caution. Upcoming consumer inflation data remains a significant focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:41 IST
Wall Street Poised for Gains Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Oracle's Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street saw a cautious opening on Wednesday as investors sought guidance on future interest rate movements, while Oracle's funding difficulties for its data center project added to the market's apprehension. Oracle's shares fell by 2% in premarket trading after its largest partner withdrew support for a $10 billion deal.

Investor concerns about the technology sector's reliance on debt for artificial intelligence endeavors have periodically dampened risk appetite this quarter. Notably, Nvidia's stock dipped 0.4% on Wednesday. However, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller provided some relief, suggesting potential interest rate cuts amidst a weakening job market.

The U.S. equities market navigated a volatile session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a three-week low. Unclear labor market data and potential distortions from a recent government shutdown contributed to the uncertainty. Key attention now shifts to Thursday's consumer inflation data as traders anticipate next year's interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025