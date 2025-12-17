Wall Street Poised for Gains Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Oracle's Hurdles
Wall Street experienced slight gains on Wednesday as investors awaited insights into interest rate projections, amidst concerns over Oracle's data center funding issues. The technology sector's shift towards debt, particularly in AI developments, has sparked investor caution. Upcoming consumer inflation data remains a significant focus.
Wall Street saw a cautious opening on Wednesday as investors sought guidance on future interest rate movements, while Oracle's funding difficulties for its data center project added to the market's apprehension. Oracle's shares fell by 2% in premarket trading after its largest partner withdrew support for a $10 billion deal.
Investor concerns about the technology sector's reliance on debt for artificial intelligence endeavors have periodically dampened risk appetite this quarter. Notably, Nvidia's stock dipped 0.4% on Wednesday. However, comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller provided some relief, suggesting potential interest rate cuts amidst a weakening job market.
The U.S. equities market navigated a volatile session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a three-week low. Unclear labor market data and potential distortions from a recent government shutdown contributed to the uncertainty. Key attention now shifts to Thursday's consumer inflation data as traders anticipate next year's interest rate cuts.

