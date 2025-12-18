Fierce Debate Erupts Over Privatization of India's Nuclear Sector

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs expressed strong objections to the government's proposed SHANTI Bill, which seeks to open India's nuclear energy sector to private operators. Critics argue this move poses severe threats to national sovereignty and safety.

Trinamool Congress MP Sagarika Ghose labeled the bill as fundamentally flawed, warning it prioritizes profits over public welfare and potentially compromises accountability and regulation within the sector. Other MPs, including those from DMK and AAP, echoed these concerns, highlighting the major policy shift as reckless.

Concerns over private entities' involvement underscore fears about transparency and disaster management. Opposition voices demand the bill be scrutinized by a parliamentary committee to assess its implications, citing the lack of community consultation and ambiguous accountability in the proposed legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)