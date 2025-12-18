EU Expands Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union on Thursday announced an expansion of its sanctions, adding 41 more ships to the banned list from Russia's shadow fleet, increasing the total to almost 600 vessels. These ships are prohibited from accessing EU ports and are denied various maritime-related services, the EU Council confirmed.

Despite implementing 19 sanction packages against Russia, the EU faces challenges as Moscow continues to adapt to these restrictions. Russia persists in selling millions of oil barrels, mainly to India and China, often at reduced prices compared to global rates. This oil is largely transported by a shadow fleet operating beyond Western maritime oversight.

The EU had already imposed sanctions targeting Russian oil traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar Eyyub earlier in the week. These measures aim to hinder Moscow's ability to bypass Western sanctions on crude exports, which financially support Russia's ongoing military efforts in Ukraine.

