Left Menu

EU Expands Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet

The European Union has expanded its sanctions, targeting 41 additional ships in Russia's shadow fleet. This brings the total to nearly 600 vessels, now banned from EU ports and various maritime services. Despite 19 sanction packages, Russia continues selling oil, exploiting a fleet outside Western industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:09 IST
EU Expands Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union on Thursday announced an expansion of its sanctions, adding 41 more ships to the banned list from Russia's shadow fleet, increasing the total to almost 600 vessels. These ships are prohibited from accessing EU ports and are denied various maritime-related services, the EU Council confirmed.

Despite implementing 19 sanction packages against Russia, the EU faces challenges as Moscow continues to adapt to these restrictions. Russia persists in selling millions of oil barrels, mainly to India and China, often at reduced prices compared to global rates. This oil is largely transported by a shadow fleet operating beyond Western maritime oversight.

The EU had already imposed sanctions targeting Russian oil traders Murtaza Lakhani and Etibar Eyyub earlier in the week. These measures aim to hinder Moscow's ability to bypass Western sanctions on crude exports, which financially support Russia's ongoing military efforts in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025