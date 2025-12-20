Left Menu

AI Revolution in Publishing: Unveiling India's Digital Future

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance hosts the 'AI in Publishing' dialogue in Delhi, exploring the transformative impact of digital tools on India's publishing scene. Highlights include insights from the Youth Readership Study and discussions on AI's role in editing, creativity, and employment shifts within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST
Speakers at the session (Photo/CPRG). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) recently hosted a prominent pre-summit dialogue titled 'AI in Publishing' in New Delhi, setting the stage for the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. This event served as a confluence for publishers, academics, and industry players to examine the dynamic shifts within India's publishing landscape.

At the heart of the discussion was the unveiling of CPRG's study, 'Youth Readership Study: Patterns and Preferences', presented in the presence of Bharatiya Janata Party's National Organiser, V. Satish ji. The study provided insight into the evolving reading habits of the youth, especially in the context of digital and AI advancements.

The dialogue underscored the profound transformations driven by AI in the publishing sector, notably in editing and content creation. Industry leaders, including Dr. Ramanand of CPRG, highlighted the emergence of new roles and the challenges posed by technological integration, while reinforcing the enduring significance of human creativity and judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

