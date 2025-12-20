Left Menu

Himachal's Revenue Boom: Sukhu's Strategy Pays Off

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced an impressive rise in state revenue, reaching Rs 26,683 crore in two and a half years. Highlighting a shift to an auction-cum-tender process for liquor vends, the strategy reveals financial and judicial victories aimed at making Himachal self-reliant.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant fiscal update, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu disclosed that the state has achieved a revenue of Rs 26,683 crore over the past two and a half years. This figure marks a substantial increase of Rs 3,800 crore compared to the previous government's average revenue.

At the core of this financial upswing is the state government's decision to implement an auction-cum-tender process for liquor vends, a strategy that has generated Rs 5,408 crore, sharply contrasting with the Rs 1,114 crore during the BJP's regime. Sukhu criticized the former BJP government for following a policy of annually renewing licenses with a 10% fee increment, unlike the current administration's successful strategy.

The Chief Minister further detailed the debt burden inherited from the BJP tenure, emphasizing the repayment efforts underway. In a significant judicial development, Sukhu highlighted the state's victory in a legal battle securing ownership of the Wildflower Hall property, providing a financial benefit of Rs 401 crore. Additionally, Sukhu's administration enhanced royalty terms for the Karcham-Wangtoo Hydroelectric Project, aiming to establish Himachal as a self-reliant state by 2027 and the most prosperous by 2032.

