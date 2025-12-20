Left Menu

Revitalizing the Northeast: Modi's Vision for Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of neglecting Assam and the Northeast for decades, while emphasizing the BJP's efforts to rectify past mistakes and bolster development in the region. Highlighting security, identity, and infrastructure improvement, Modi stressed the area's significance as a gateway to India's future development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticized the Congress for its longstanding neglect of Assam and the Northeast, asserting that the BJP government is actively addressing past shortcomings in the region. Speaking at an event inaugurating the new terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Modi highlighted development issues.

The Prime Minister accused Congress of protecting infiltrators, leading to security and identity threats for Assam. Modi emphasized the BJP's commitment to safeguarding resources and implementing strict measures against illegal encroachments. He underlined the need for vigilance to counter 'anti-national' activities and protect Assam's interests.

Modi outlined the vision for Assam as a key player in India's development, emphasizing infrastructure improvements and connectivity as part of the Act East Policy. He assured that ongoing development projects will drive the region's progression, transforming it into an industrial and technological hub.

